"Serie A is difficult for strikers. Even Platini struggled in his first six months, so I understand Kolo Muani’s difficulties. You have to give him time, otherwise you have to start all over again every year. And I’m not just talking about the attack. As for Kolo, let’s remember last season: he also struggled to get playing time at Tottenham. Now he just needs to get used to a high match tempo again. You have to have faith. Football today is different from when I played, but one thing never changes: the pressure that comes with wearing the Juventus shirt. Not everyone can handle it, but you can’t make a definitive judgement on Kolo Muani after two difficult months."



