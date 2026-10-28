Cabrini: “Calhanoglu for Juventus, Spalletti counts for 20%”

"Serie A is difficult for strikers. Even Platini struggled in his first six months, so I try to understand Kolo Muani’s difficulties. We have to give him time, otherwise we have to start all over again every year. And I’m not just talking about the attack. As for Kolo, let’s also remember last season: he struggled to find a place at Tottenham too, and now he just needs to get used to a sustained match tempo again. We have to have faith. Football today is different from when I played, but one thing never changes: the pressure that comes with wearing the Juventus shirt. Not everyone can handle it, but you can’t judge Kolo Muani definitively on the basis of two difficult months."



