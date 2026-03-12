Goal.com
Mbeumo-GabrielGetty
Khaled Mahmoud

Bryan Mbeumo delivers honest JJ Gabriel verdict after training with Man Utd wonderkid

Manchester United’s academy continues to produce exciting talent, but few generate as much buzz as 15-year-old JJ Gabriel. Integrating into first-team sessions under Michael Carrick, the teenager’s meteoric rise has earned glowing praise from Bryan Mbeumo. His team-mates already view him as a future superstar after his standout Under-18 performances.

  • From U-18 history to senior sessions

    In his first full season, Gabriel has netted 20 goals in 22 appearances for the U-18s. After making history as the youngest player to debut for that side at just 14 years old, he is now rubbing shoulders with the senior squad at Carrington, proving he can handle the jump in quality with remarkable ease.

  • JJ GabrielGetty

    Mbeumo’s glowing assessment

    Mbeumo is the latest first-team regular to weigh in on Gabriel's development. In an interview with Zack En Roue Libre, via Metro Sport, Mbeumo said: "He’s strong, the little guy is strong. Yeah, he’s strong, he’s really something, frankly... I think he’s 15. You feel that he’s bound to be a little kid but he trains quite a bit with us and actually you see, you can feel that the little guy has something special."

    He added that what Gabriel does feels "easy" despite not playing with his own generation: "He’s actually kind of a winger, he’s a dribbler and even in front of the box, I still think he’s good, honestly."

  • Technical brilliance beyond his years

    Mbeumo also praised Gabriel's composure in front of goal. "Even when it’s one-on-one, often when you’re young... you stutter but I think he already has good blood. We saw him score some nice goals, he has a good shot. Technically he’s strong," he observed.

  • JJ GabrielGetty Images

    Building for the future

    While fans are eager to see him in action, age restrictions mean Gabriel's official senior debut won't happen until at least the 2026-27 campaign. On Thursday, he was again involved in senior training as the club prepares for a Premier League clash with Aston Villa in their ongoing bid to finish in the Premier League's top four.

