VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo-esque! Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel scores UNREAL individual goal in Under-18 clash

The Red Devils were in rampant mood throughout the contest, securing a dominant 5-1 lead as Gabriel took centre stage. His first goal of the afternoon was a display of pure technical audacity, as he let fly from 25 yards out with a deflected effort. The ball took a dramatic dip in the air, clipping the underside of the crossbar before nestling in the back of the net to signal the start of a special individual display. If his first goal was a display of clever technique, his second was a masterpiece of individual ability and raw power. The youngster beat two defenders with a piece of skill before firing into the top corner from around 25 yards out. It was a sequence that looked like it had been lifted straight from a prime Ronaldo highlights reel, combining nimble footwork to evade markers with a devastating finish that flew into the postage stamp. The sheer audacity to take the shot on from such a distance, following a successful dribble, spoke volumes of his sky-high confidence.