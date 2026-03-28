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Brazil suffer Vinicius Jr injury blow as Real Madrid forward misses training ahead of Croatia clash
Muscle fatigue sidelines the Selecao number 10
The Selecao are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Vinicius Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Croatia at Camping World Stadium. The 25-year-old was absent from the collective training session on Saturday, remaining in the gym to undergo specialized recovery work while his teammates took to the grass in Orlando.
According to ESPN, the forward complained of muscular discomfort following Brazil's recent defeat to France. While initial medical evaluations alongside the recently did not reveal a serious tear, the issue has been classified as muscular fatigue. The decision to keep him out of full training was a precautionary measure taken by the medical department to avoid aggravating the problem.
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Ancelotti facing growing selection headache
The potential loss of Vinicius Jr. adds to a growing list of complications for head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has already seen his squad thinned out following the departures of Wesley and Raphinha, both of whom were officially cut from the roster after sustaining injuries during the international break. With the Real Madrid superstar now a doubt, the attacking options are becoming increasingly limited.
Despite the setbacks, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) remains optimistic about a quick return for their talisman. The official stance is that the player should return to normal training on Sunday. However, his ability to start the game against the 2018 World Cup finalists remains under heavy scrutiny as the staff monitors his reaction to increased physical load over the next 48 hours.
Tactical shifts and defensive reinforcements
In more positive news for the Selecao, veteran defender Marquinhos returned to full training after missing the match against France. He participated in the session without restrictions, providing a much-needed boost to the backline. Ancelotti utilised the session to test various defensive combinations, initially fielding a back four of Danilo, Bremer, Leo Pereira, and Douglas Santos before Marquinhos replaced Bremer.
The midfield setup also saw Casemiro paired with Andrey Santos, hinting at the structure Brazil might employ if they need to be more compact against a technical Croatian side. With 23 players currently in camp, including three goalkeepers, the emphasis has shifted toward finding a balanced lineup that can compensate for the potential lack of Vinicius's explosive pace on the left flank.
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Final preparations for the Orlando friendly
Brazil are scheduled to face Croatia on Tuesday. The match is a vital part of their preparation cycle, but the focus has shifted almost entirely to the treatment room. Ancelotti has opted not to call up replacements for the injured attackers, with the exception of young defender Vitor Reis, meaning the current group must step up if the number 10 is unavailable.