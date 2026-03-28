Brazil suffer Vinicius Jr injury blow as Real Madrid forward misses training ahead of Croatia clash

The Selecao are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of Vinicius Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Croatia at Camping World Stadium. The 25-year-old was absent from the collective training session on Saturday, remaining in the gym to undergo specialized recovery work while his teammates took to the grass in Orlando.

According to ESPN, the forward complained of muscular discomfort following Brazil's recent defeat to France. While initial medical evaluations alongside the recently did not reveal a serious tear, the issue has been classified as muscular fatigue. The decision to keep him out of full training was a precautionary measure taken by the medical department to avoid aggravating the problem.