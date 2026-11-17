V. Reis - 6/10
Replaced Gabriel at left-centre-back in the 60th minute and kept the high defensive line organised to preserve the clean sheet.
Allan - 7/10
Came on for Vinicius on the hour mark and made an immediate impact down the left, setting up Rayan's goal five minutes later.
G. Bontempo - 6/10
Took over from Joao Gomes in central midfield at the 60-minute mark and kept the ball moving cleanly despite needing late treatment.
M. Gomes - 6/10
Stepped in for Bruno Guimaraes in the 61st minute and slotted seamlessly into the right-central midfield role.
A. Santana - 6/10
Alisson replaced Estevao on the right wing in the 70th minute and stretched the tired defence, winning a late corner.
A. Dias - 6/10
Came on for Jonathan Jesus at centre-back in the 71st minute and saw out the final stages without any trouble.
Andre - N/A
Replaced Rayan in the 80th minute to help close out the final ten minutes in midfield.
Paul Clement (Carlo Ancelotti) - 9/10
Stepping onto the touchline while Ancelotti watched from the stands, Clement oversaw a dominant tactical display that overloaded Singapore's wide areas from the opening whistle. His hour-mark substitutions kept the intensity high while resting key starters once the rout was secured.