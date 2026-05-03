Brandon Petersen on Kaizer Chiefs kingmaker role in the PSL title race as Mamelodi Sundowns showdown looms

The race for the Betway Premiership title has reached fever pitch, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates separated by a hair's breadth.

Masandawana currently lead the pack while the Buccaneers are breathing down their necks.

Having already held Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw - a result that significantly dented the Sea Robbers' championship aspirations - Kaizer Chiefs now prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a massive midweek encounter.

The Soweto giants effectively hold the cards in the title race, but Brandon Petersen insists the team is looking inward rather than at the trophy destination.



