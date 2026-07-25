Brandon Petersen embraces Renaldo Leaner's arrival at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don't mind competition'

The arrival of Renaldo Leaner at Kaizer Chiefs marks more than just a tactical addition to Fernando Da Cruz’s squad; it is a reunion of two players who share a deep-rooted history. Brandon Petersen and Leaner both attended the same high school and are graduates of the Ajax Cape Town youth system.

Reflecting on the club's decision to bring in the former Sekhukhune United man, the Chiefs skipper expressed his delight at the move.

"I think it’s a good signing for the team," Petersen told the media.

"Renaldo is a phenomenal goalkeeper.

"I’ve known him since we were very young; I was his head boy in high school, and we’ve always had a good relationship."



