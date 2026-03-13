Borussia Dortmund may be forced to sell star duo Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi in effort to raise funds

The financial landscape at Dortmund has shifted dramatically following a premature exit from the Champions League playoffs. This sporting failure has left a significant void in the club's projected revenue, leaving the board with a net transfer budget estimated at a modest €25 million to €30m for the upcoming window.

To remain competitive and pursue new targets, BVB must adopt a "sell-to-buy" policy. The hierarchy has identified that significant liquidity can only be generated by offloading high-value players, placing the futures of their marquee forwards under intense scrutiny as the club navigates a precarious economic period. A report from Sky Sport states that their two attackers, Guirassy and Adeyemi, could be on the transfer list to accommodate the arrival of new players.