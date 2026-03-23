Boost for Orlando Pirates! Stellenbosch to lose another coach after Steve Barker as a long-serving member is set to join Bucs

"SABC Sport can reveal that Stellenbosch FC head of recruitment Brendon Fourie is set to join Orlando Pirates, following his farewell to the club over the weekend," the public broadcaster announced.

"Fourie, one of the longest-serving members of the Stellenbosch technical structure, is understood to be heading into a key role within the Buccaneers’ football department.

"While the exact position has not been disclosed, his broad skill set – including recruitment, performance analysis, and youth development – is expected to see him contribute across multiple areas of the club’s sporting structure."