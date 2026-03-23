Boost for Orlando Pirates! Stellenbosch to lose another coach after Steve Barker as a long-serving member is set to join Bucs
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Pirates raid Stellenbosch again
Orlando Pirates are set to appoint Stellenbosch FC head of recruitment Brendon Fourie in a bid to strengthen their off-pitch unit, according to SABC Sports.
However, the exact position that Fourie will occupy at Pirates is not yet clear.
- Brendon Fourie
Fourie set for move to Pirates
"SABC Sport can reveal that Stellenbosch FC head of recruitment Brendon Fourie is set to join Orlando Pirates, following his farewell to the club over the weekend," the public broadcaster announced.
"Fourie, one of the longest-serving members of the Stellenbosch technical structure, is understood to be heading into a key role within the Buccaneers’ football department.
"While the exact position has not been disclosed, his broad skill set – including recruitment, performance analysis, and youth development – is expected to see him contribute across multiple areas of the club’s sporting structure."
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Loss for Stellenbosch?
Fourie's departure comes after long-serving and veteran tactician Steve Barker left the club.
Barker left his role at the club when he was appointed by Tanzanian giants Simba SC as the head coach.
At Stellenbosch, Fourie established himself as an instrumental figure who helped shape the club’s recruitment model and talent identification pipeline in recent years.
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Growing trend
Should Fourie complete the move to Pirates, it will reinforce a growing trend where the two clubs have exchanged talents.
In 2024, Devon O'Brien, a highly rated analyst, joined the Soweto giants, and he was later followed that year by the head of performance, Ruan Rust.
Recently, the Buccaneers completed a transfer move for Andre De Jong, who signed for them in the January transfer window.
Tshegofatso Mabasa, who fell down the pecking order under Abdeslam Ouaddou, was released and joined the Winelands outfit on loan.