Bologna have congratulated newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who hails from Casalecchio di Reno and is a huge Bologna fan. Footage of the young Mercedes driver sounding his horn around the city as he celebrated Bologna's Coppa Italia victory on the night of 14 May 2025 went viral.
A video posted by Bologna on social media shows Riccardo Orsolini, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Tommaso Pobega and Roberto Piccoli congratulating Antonelli and inviting him to celebrate his achievement with them.