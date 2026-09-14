Blueprint for beating Kaizer Chiefs revealed - 'We know that their full backs are too slow'

Polokwane City managed to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend, coming from behind to frustrate the Glamour Boys.

Following the stalemate, coach Willy Moloto was remarkably candid about his tactical approach, highlighting specific personnel issues within the Chiefs backline that his side looked to exploit throughout the contest.

Moloto suggested that the key to unsettling the visitors lay in the pace, or lack thereof, on the flanks of the Amakhosi defence.

The coach revealed that his instructions to the players were centred on maintaining high intensity to force errors from the Chiefs wide defenders.



