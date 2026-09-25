‘Best of the best’ Harry Kane eclipses Alan Shearer in evergreen stakes as Emile Heskey explains why England captain would be a worthy Ballon d’Or winner

Asked about Kane’s exploits, ex-England striker Heskey - who was speaking in association with the Chase football coaching programme that is providing free access to coaching qualifications for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK - told GOAL: “He's been fantastic. What is it? 100 Bundesliga goals in 98 games? Fantastic. You've got to take your hat off to him.

“He's reinvented himself because usually what happens is the older you get, everything slows down. But he's still managing to score goals. Another one who used to do that was Shearer. But he seems to be doing that on another level. And fantastic to see that he's doing and hopefully he continues to do that.

“We talk about him playing in the Bundesliga. But he's doing it on an international level as well. The best of the best. You can't knock the lad. He's put himself in the Ballon d'Or hunt. You've got to take your hat off to him.”

Heskey added on Kane posting figures that earned Messi and Ronaldo Ballon d’Or nods despite not always winning the Champions League: “Every year. Their numbers got their name put right at the top every year. So you've got to put him there with them. It's the best player in the world at the time.”