Best front three but how do Chelsea become Premier League title challengers? Former Blues star explains - with Moises Caicedo having a key role to play

Asked what the Blues need to do in order to turn potential into something more tangible, ex-Chelsea winger Nevin - who was speaking in association with Netbet Casino - told GOAL: “Oddly enough, this question is a different one this week than it was last week. Because the question last week was about the back three that are clearly going to play in a 3-4-2-1.

“He'll [Alonso] adapt it, but that's where he wants to be. That back three has to be good. The wing-backs in the four, they're the most important players in that team, oddly enough, because they need to do two jobs and they need to be good and they need to be specialists. I think he's got people who can do that job. Absolutely.

“Back three, you're going to be left on your own a little bit. You're going to find yourself one-on-one sometimes. It just happens with a back three, so it's a different way of playing. And are they as good as they have to be? No, they're not. I don't think anyone would argue. I reckon the back three wouldn’t argue with that at Chelsea, whoever they happen to be that particular week. So that's the thing they have to sort out.

“It might be that they're already there, but they didn't have Caicedo in front of them, because Caicedo is your extra man. Other players can play in that six role that's sitting in the middle of the midfield and do it well, neat and tidy and all the rest of it, but he's the one that reads it.

“And when he's at his absolute best, he is your other centre-back - he's your fourth one. But he wasn't there from the start of the season, so you haven't got that. When you lose the ball, he's back in there, he's covering you, you see him in the space, you see what the problem is.

“Kind of noticeable when he came back there, it looked alright, didn't it? So maybe it'll be that the answer's are there. But it's very specifically Caicedo. Reece James is very good at that position but Caicedo's got the legs to do that defensive work, that midfield work and that joining the attack as well.

“So if Caicedo gets injured, you probably need to look to get another experienced centre-half. If he stays fit and plays the way he can play, the solution may actually already be there.”