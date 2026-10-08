First £100m goalkeeper! Man City or Chelsea tipped to make history as former Premier League shot-stopper makes record-shattering transfer prediction

While being reluctant to speculate on when a £100m goalkeeper could hit the market, Hislop concedes that big-spending sides in English football are best placed to start a new transfer trend.

Asked if City or Chelsea will be the ones to break through that recruitment ceiling, the former Trinidad & Tobago international added: “Of course, they're the only ones who are spending that big money.

“You've seen clubs spend big money for goalkeepers. I can still remember when Buffon joined Juventus, I think it was close to £35m at the time. That's a chunk of change in today's game. At the time, it was simply unheard of and everybody balked at it. By the time Buffon retired from Juventus, nobody questioned the price tag.

“Similarly, if somebody young enough, talented enough comes along, I think somebody may very well spend that money. You had the likes of David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois breaking into big football clubs while still teenagers. If that goalkeeper pops up today, a goalkeeper of those talents as teenagers, a big club may be willing to top the £100m mark for it. That goalkeeper will then stay there for 10 or 12 years and it will look like money well spent.

“You can see it happening, you can put together the scenario, but again, goalkeepers of that quality at that age don't come along very often.”