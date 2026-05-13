Bernard Parker thrilled with TS Galaxy's relegation saving win over PSL title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We don’t have answers but solutions'

In a thrilling encounter at the Mbombela Stadium, TS Galaxy defied the odds to hand the Betway Premiership pacesetters a rare defeat.

For Bernard Parker, the victory was not merely a result of luck but of a psychological advantage his side has cultivated against the Brazilians following their recent success in cup competition.

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Parker highlighted that his team felt no fear going into the clash.

“As I said in the pre-match interview because of the psychological factor we have over them," Parker told SuperSport.

"At the same time, they were more under pressure by them having to score a lot of goals and having to win the match and it was also good for them to win the match going to play the Champions League final – wish them all the best for the Champions League final.”