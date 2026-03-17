Benni McCarthy's take on the PSL title race between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The Buccaneers have their work cut out... Kaizer Chiefs will be inspired'
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The tight PSL title race
Orlando Pirates are on top of the Premier Soccer League table, giving themselves a chance at being crowned champions.
Mamelodi Sundowns trail the Buccaneers by just a point and have a chance to open a two-point lead if they beat Marumo Gallants at home on Tuesday.
Former Pirates forward Benni McCarthy has shared his thoughts on this closely-contested title race, which promises to go to the wire.
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Where Pirates are getting it right
McCarthy feels Abdeslam Ouaddou's signings for the Buccaneers could give them an edge in the title race.
“I think the recruitment and everything has been so much better, and Pirates look like they can make a push,” McCarthy told iDiski Times.
“But, yeah, I think it’s really sad that it’s been a long time. Yeah. 14 years ago, was the last time that Pirates dominated and won."
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Sundowns players know what it means to be a champion
“Credit has to go to Mamelodi Sundowns. Very nice! Patrice [Motsepe] came in, put the money there, it’s easy. You can get sidetracked, but the way that he went about it, he got the right coaches in, he got the right stability to stabilise the club and to win nine back-to-back. Is it nine times?" McCarthy asked.
“I think it’s more competitive, but then Sundowns have been so dominant. It’s like their recruiting is phenomenal. They are relentless in the way they pursue to be champions, it is also applaudable.
“Like, wow, you envy that because to have that mindset, you win the championship, you win the league, you’re the champion and a lot of players lose their focus.
"Now, you think you’re bigger than what you are. Like, you made it, because that’s very common in South Africa. You win one thing, and all of a sudden, you’re the man, you’re the superstar," the former FC Porto forward continued.
“But they’ve been at it year after year after year. So, yeah, those players, the mentality that they have is incredible, so you have to commend that.
"And it will be hard for everybody else to be chasing that because somehow, it’s harder to win. And those players also know what it means to be a champion. And you can see that they thrive on it, and they don’t want to give that up."
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Benni reveals his wish between Bucs and Downs
“So, it’s not going to be easy for Pirates to surpass that because they know what it takes or what needs to be done to get over the line, because they’ve been doing it for the last eight seasons straight," the Kenya national team coach added.
“So Pirates have their work cut out for them, but I hope, I think it will be a good advert for South African football if Pirates can change it up and somebody else can win the league, and the dominance is not so high, it’s always a one-sided affair because then I’m sure teams like Chiefs will also be inspired by that.
“‘Like, hey, you know what? Our recruitment, whatever we can do, if Pirates can change that trajectory, we can too.’ And other teams will follow suit, you know?" McCarthy said.
“So, I’m wishing Pirates all the best in their pursuit of winning the title, and I hope they can do it for South Africa.”