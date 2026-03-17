Benni McCarthy's take on the PSL title race between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The Buccaneers have their work cut out... Kaizer Chiefs will be inspired'

“Credit has to go to Mamelodi Sundowns. Very nice! Patrice [Motsepe] came in, put the money there, it’s easy. You can get sidetracked, but the way that he went about it, he got the right coaches in, he got the right stability to stabilise the club and to win nine back-to-back. Is it nine times?" McCarthy asked.

“I think it’s more competitive, but then Sundowns have been so dominant. It’s like their recruiting is phenomenal. They are relentless in the way they pursue to be champions, it is also applaudable.

“Like, wow, you envy that because to have that mindset, you win the championship, you win the league, you’re the champion and a lot of players lose their focus.

"Now, you think you’re bigger than what you are. Like, you made it, because that’s very common in South Africa. You win one thing, and all of a sudden, you’re the man, you’re the superstar," the former FC Porto forward continued.

“But they’ve been at it year after year after year. So, yeah, those players, the mentality that they have is incredible, so you have to commend that.

"And it will be hard for everybody else to be chasing that because somehow, it’s harder to win. And those players also know what it means to be a champion. And you can see that they thrive on it, and they don’t want to give that up."