Benni McCarthy responds to Kenya criticism - 'We've just been fortunate that it hasn't come to light until now'

Benni McCarthy has provided a candid explanation for his decision to depart Kenya immediately following international windows, citing unresolved administrative failures.

The tactical lead expressed his deep frustration with the situation, highlighting the risks of remaining in the country without valid documentation.

"We sat with the federation about this issue because, for me, that's the biggest problem," McCarthy told journalist Kevin Teya, as per KickOff.

"I see what goes on around the world regarding immigration and people being undocumented, and it's horrible—especially for people who look like me.

"When I arrived, the federation said they had everything under control and were working on it. But a year and a half later, you get tired of asking.

"Your words end up falling on deaf ears, and that's where we are with the federation."



