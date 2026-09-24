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Benni McCarthy responds to Kenya criticism - 'We've just been fortunate that it hasn't come to light until now'
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McCarthy hits back at Harambee Stars critics
Benni McCarthy has provided a candid explanation for his decision to depart Kenya immediately following international windows, citing unresolved administrative failures.
The tactical lead expressed his deep frustration with the situation, highlighting the risks of remaining in the country without valid documentation.
"We sat with the federation about this issue because, for me, that's the biggest problem," McCarthy told journalist Kevin Teya, as per KickOff.
"I see what goes on around the world regarding immigration and people being undocumented, and it's horrible—especially for people who look like me.
"When I arrived, the federation said they had everything under control and were working on it. But a year and a half later, you get tired of asking.
"Your words end up falling on deaf ears, and that's where we are with the federation."
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I don't ever want...
McCarthy did not hold back when addressing the specific reports that questioned his commitment to the national cause.
He emphasized that his primary motivation for leaving after matches is to avoid legal repercussions with Kenyan immigration authorities.
The coach is clearly wary of the optics and the personal risks involved in overstaying a temporary visit.
"When I saw those reports yesterday, it hit hard. People wonder why we are never here, but I don't ever want to be questioned by authorities for being illegal in someone else's country," he added.
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Fly-in, fly-out
The situation has created a cycle where McCarthy enters the country solely for his professional obligations before making a swift exit to ensure he remains compliant with the law.
This "fly-in, fly-out" approach has drawn the ire of fans who expect a more permanent presence from their head coach.
McCarthy defended his actions as a matter of necessity rather than choice.
"So I come here, do my job, and when my job is finished, I get out because I have no legal reason to stay.
"It's a big problem for me, even if it doesn't seem like a problem for the people we work for."
We've just been fortunate...
The 46-year-old concluded by noting that the issue has managed to stay under the radar for a significant period of time, despite the ongoing stress it causes him and his technical team.
He warned that the federation’s lack of urgency could eventually lead to more severe consequences if not rectified before the upcoming AFCON tournament.
McCarthy remarked: "So far, we've just been fortunate that it hasn't come to light until now."
The ball is now firmly in the court of the Kenyan federation to resolve the permit deadlock or risk further public fallout with their high-profile manager.
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