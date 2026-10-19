On Spalletti and Bremer's comments after Juventus-Lazio: "By starting not to make certain statements after matches. For me, Spalletti and Bremer should not have said what they did. Before saying such things, you need to be clear in the dressing room. If I had spoken like that when I was a Juventus player, I would have had a very hard time when I got back to the dressing room. It was a short circuit, a case of shifting responsibility onto new and very young players. There is a difficult situation, that is quite clear, and it affects those who are not ready for that kind of pressure."