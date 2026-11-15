Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: makes two saves early on before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable effort. He then has little to do until the stoppage-time penalty. From the spot, he outwits the Inter striker to cap a good performance.

Castagne 7: plays a decisive part in the equaliser, getting the better of Calafiori as the defender loses track of him before putting the ball back into the middle for 1-1. He stays on the front foot throughout, as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: squanders a chance in Italy's penalty area straight from kick-off, then leaves Pio Esposito completely unmarked for 0-1. A few minutes later, the ball reaches him in front of Donnarumma and he turns it home to put his side ahead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: less conspicuous than his defensive partner, but makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: another attacker disguised as a full-back, he pushes forward throughout. He benefits from a stroke of luck with the goal for 1-1, but shows why AC Milan pursued him over several transfer windows. Now thriving at Brighton, he looks a major regret for them.

De Bruyne 7.5: barely looks like the player seen at Napoli. He runs, creates and pulls off spectacular moves as he did 10 years ago. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals his performance deserves. With the contest already settled, he starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: wins his physical duel with Barella emphatically, covers the ground of two players and sets a pace Italy's midfielders struggle to match throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: gives the Red Devils balance. One moment he is clearing danger in his own area, the next he is attempting an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: flies down the pitch and finds another gear in the second half as others tire. The AC Milan player is impossible to stop when he runs at opponents or bursts down the flank. After coming close more than once, he finally scores late on, finishing a delightful pass from De Bruyne (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: looks increasingly comfortable as a target man. He is always available to lay the ball off and brings the technical precision of an attacking playmaker. His finishing falls a little short, but this looks like a role in which he can flourish.

Doku 7.5: gives the Italian defenders no chance of stopping him. He runs at them and beats them, as he does in the move for 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves everyone behind. On nights like this, he is a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: dominates Italy at home, just as he did in Rome. His side play splendid football, run hard and sacrifice themselves far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.