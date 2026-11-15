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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS ITALYAFP
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Belgium v Italy, CM player ratings: Bastoni a disaster, Moreira unstoppable

Belgium vs Italy
Belgium
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Player ratings from the clash between van Bommel’s Red Devils and Mancini’s Azzurri-

Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: makes two saves early on before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable effort. He then has little to do until the stoppage-time penalty. From the spot, he outwits the Inter striker to cap a good performance.

Castagne 7: plays a decisive part in the equaliser, getting the better of Calafiori as the defender loses track of him before putting the ball back into the middle for 1-1. He stays on the front foot throughout, as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: squanders a chance in Italy's penalty area straight from kick-off, then leaves Pio Esposito completely unmarked for 0-1. A few minutes later, the ball reaches him in front of Donnarumma and he turns it home to put his side ahead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: less conspicuous than his defensive partner, but makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: another attacker disguised as a full-back, he pushes forward throughout. He benefits from a stroke of luck with the goal for 1-1, but shows why AC Milan pursued him over several transfer windows. Now thriving at Brighton, he looks a major regret for them.

De Bruyne 7.5: barely looks like the player seen at Napoli. He runs, creates and pulls off spectacular moves as he did 10 years ago. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals his performance deserves. With the contest already settled, he starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: wins his physical duel with Barella emphatically, covers the ground of two players and sets a pace Italy's midfielders struggle to match throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: gives the Red Devils balance. One moment he is clearing danger in his own area, the next he is attempting an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: flies down the pitch and finds another gear in the second half as others tire. The AC Milan player is impossible to stop when he runs at opponents or bursts down the flank. After coming close more than once, he finally scores late on, finishing a delightful pass from De Bruyne (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: looks increasingly comfortable as a target man. He is always available to lay the ball off and brings the technical precision of an attacking playmaker. His finishing falls a little short, but this looks like a role in which he can flourish.

Doku 7.5: gives the Italian defenders no chance of stopping him. He runs at them and beats them, as he does in the move for 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves everyone behind. On nights like this, he is a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: dominates Italy at home, just as he did in Rome. His side play splendid football, run hard and sacrifice themselves far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.

  • Italy

    Donnarumma 7: Makes outstanding early saves from De Ketelaere and in a goalmouth scramble, then bails out Bastoni by turning De Bruyne's shot onto the post. He denies the Napoli midfielder again in the second half. The only player to emerge with credit, he grows visibly frustrated towards the end. At least three superb saves spare the Azzurri an even worse scoreline.

    Kayode 4.5: Provides the valuable cross for Esposito's goal, but Doku then gives him a torrid time. He tries everything to stop him, without success. Defensively, he has plenty to improve.

    Scalvini 4.5: Shares responsibility with Bastoni for Doku's goal and generally cannot get near him. He goes off because he is clearly outmatched, struggling badly when attacked head-on. (From the 62nd minute, Palestra 5: Makes a few runs after coming on, but generally hides rather than making himself available.)

    Bastoni 4: Doku bamboozles him for the goal that makes it 2-1, with fellow centre-back Scalvini sharing the blame. A dreadful error then leads to De Bruyne hitting the post. Bastoni also pulls back De Cuyper, who lets him off by staying on his feet. After shining against France, he fails miserably as a marker. When the level rises, he appears to struggle against top players. Constantly under pressure, he suffers badly in a back four and poses a problem for the national team.

    Calafiori 5: Falls to the ground as Mechele heads the ball for De Cuyper's equaliser. He looks incredibly awkward throughout the match, offering nothing in attack and defending poorly.

    Barella 5: The home side's midfield gives him a torrid time. He never has time to think and struggles to find promising options when he gets the ball. Against De Bruyne, it is a thoroughly unequal contest.

    Tonali 5: Looks nervous and has not been at his usual level of late. (From the 62nd minute, Cisse 6: His shot leads to a handball by Raskin and the resulting penalty, which Esposito misses.)

    Fagioli 5 (from the 46th minute, Doumbia 5)

    Pisilli 5: His only moment of note is a header that goes just wide of the post towards the end of the first half. (From the 46th minute, Dimarco 5)

    Pio Esposito 6: Scores like a true centre-forward, in the style of Bobo Vieri, to register his third goal in two matches. He is rarely seen thereafter. Towards the end, he misses a penalty, repeating the mistake made by his brother Salvatore against France.

    Koleosho 5 (from the 77th minute, Vergara not rated)

    Manager Mancini 4.5

    Tonali 4

    From the opening minutes, his engine fails to start. Out of sync, he seems to have no energy. He looks disconnected. (17th minute of the second half, Cisse 6: A national-team debut, enough said.)

    Fagioli 4

    Mancini gives him a chance and he makes a terrible job of it. He is far too slow with the ball at his feet and his play is predictable. (First minute of the second half, Doumbia 5.5: He tries, but the results leave something to be desired.)

    Pisilli 5

    After a promising start in which he poses a threat, he wanders around the pitch without finding a way to be useful. He loses the ball in important situations. (First minute of the second half, Dimarco 5: He does not have the impact he would like.)

    Pio Esposito 6

    His goal gives the Azzurri a temporary lead, but his tenth for Italy ultimately counts only for the statistics. In stoppage time, he misses from the spot, as his brother Sebastiano did at San Siro.

    Koleosho 4

    A big opportunity goes to waste. He has plenty of energy but produces nothing significant.

    Head coach Mancini 5

    Compared with the victory over France, his team take a clear step backwards. They show little fighting spirit and struggle badly in defence. He has plenty of work to do.

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