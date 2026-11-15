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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS ITALYAFP
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Belgium-Italy, CM’s player ratings: Bastoni a disaster, Moreira unstoppable. Van Bommel teaches Mancini a lesson

Belgium vs Italy
Belgium
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

The ratings from the clash between van Bommel’s Red Devils and Mancini’s Azzurri-

Belgium-Italy

BELGIUM

Lammens 7: Makes two saves early on before Pio Esposito beats him with an unstoppable goal. After that, he could have bought a ticket and watched the others play until the stoppage-time penalty. He gets the better of the Inter striker from the spot and earns a good rating, like all his team-mates.

Castagne 7: Plays a decisive part in the equaliser. He escapes Calafiori, who loses track of him, and puts the ball back into the middle for the 1-1. He stays on the front foot throughout, as he did under Gasperini.

Ngoy 6: Squanders an early chance in Italy's penalty area, then fails to mark Pio Esposito, leaving him all alone for the 0-1. He makes amends a few minutes later when the ball comes to him and he only has to put it past Donnarumma to give his side the lead (88' Theate not rated).

Machele 6.5: Less conspicuous than his fellow defender, but makes fewer mistakes and shows more leadership.

De Cuyper 6.5: Another forward disguised as a full-back. He pushes forward throughout and gets lucky with the 1-1, but shows why AC Milan pursued him over several transfer windows. He has blossomed into a star at Brighton and remains a major regret for Milan.

De Bruyne 7.5: It's hard to believe the player starring for Belgium is the same one we see at Napoli. He runs, creates and pulls off brilliant moves as he did when he was 10 years younger. Donnarumma denies him at least a couple of goals he would have deserved. He starts and finishes the move for the fourth goal, long after the horse has bolted (88' Lukebakio not rated).

Lavia 6.5: Wins the physical battle with Barella emphatically, does the running of two players and sets a tempo Italy's midfielders struggle with throughout (76' Raskin not rated).

Tielemans 6: Gives the Red Devils balance. One moment he's clearing danger in his own area, the next he's attempting an overhead kick to beat Donnarumma. A valuable playmaker.

Moreira 7.5: Flies down the pitch and finds another gear in the second half when the others seem tired. The AC Milan player is impossible to stop when he runs at defenders or races down the flank. He goes close more than once before finally scoring late on, unwrapping a gift from De Bruyne (88' Trossard not rated).

De Ketelaere 7: Looks increasingly comfortable as a target man, playing to his strengths. An attacking playmaker, he is always available to lay the ball off and rarely falters technically. He falls a little short in front of goal, but looks to have found the role in which he can truly flourish.

Doku 7.5: Italy's defenders have no chance of stopping him. He runs at them and beats them, as he does in the move for the 3-1. Whenever he turns on the pace, he leaves everyone behind. On nights like this, he's a genuine top player (90' Godts not rated).

Head coach van Bommel 8: Dominates Italy at home, just as he did in Rome. His team play splendid football, run hard and sacrifice themselves far more than arrogant France showed. With the latest young, hungry additions, the Red Devils' Golden Generation still have a chance in the coming years under the Dutchman's guidance.

  • Italy

    Donnarumma 7: Makes superb early saves from De Ketelaere and in a goalmouth scramble, then spares Bastoni by tipping De Bruyne's shot onto the post. He denies the Napoli midfielder again in the second half. The only Italy player to emerge with credit, he shows his frustration late on. At least three outstanding saves spare the Azzurri an even heavier defeat.

    Kayode 4.5: His cross sets up Esposito's goal, but Doku then gives him a torrid time. He tries everything to stop him and gets nowhere. Defensively, he has plenty to improve.

    Scalvini 4.5: Shares the blame with Bastoni for Doku's goal and struggles against him throughout. Thoroughly outclassed, he comes off after finding himself in serious trouble, especially when attacked head-on. (Palestra 5, on from the 62nd minute: Makes a few runs but generally hides rather than making himself available)

    Bastoni 4: Doku wrong-foots him disastrously for the goal that makes it 2-1, with fellow centre-back Scalvini also at fault. A dreadful error then leads to De Bruyne hitting the post. Bastoni holds back De Cuyper, who lets him off by staying on his feet. After shining against France, he fails miserably as a marker. He looks unable to defend against top players when the level rises. Under constant pressure, he suffers badly in a back four and looks a problem for the national team.

    Calafiori 5: Falls to the ground as Mechele heads the ball for De Cuyper's equaliser. He looks remarkably clumsy throughout, offers nothing in attack and defends poorly.

    Barella 5: Struggles enormously against the home side's midfield. He has no time to think and, when he gets the ball, cannot find worthwhile options. Against De Bruyne, it is a completely unequal contest.

    Tonali 5: Nervous and below his recent standards, particularly physically, which stands out for a player like him. (Cisse 6, on from the 62nd minute: His shot leads to Raskin's handball and the resulting penalty, which Esposito misses)

    Fagioli 5: Wastes the big chance Mancini gives him. Slow, awkward and out of sync, he cannot get a move right before coming off at half-time. (Doumbia 5, on from the 46th minute: Shows plenty of willingness, but his quality leaves something to be desired)

    Pisilli 5: His only moment of note is a header that goes just wide towards the end of the first half. Otherwise, he wanders around the pitch without finding a purpose or a position. He looks too raw for this level. (Dimarco 5, on from the 46th minute: His legs are a long way from their best, and his duel with Moreira currently favours the AC Milan player)

    Pio Esposito 6: Scores like a true centre-forward, in the manner of Bobo Vieri, taking his tally to three goals in two matches. He rarely features after that and misses a late penalty, repeating his brother Salvatore's mistake against France.

    Koleosho 5: Brings energy and little else, staying on the pitch too long for what he produces. As with Pisilli, perhaps he is not yet ready for matches like these. (Vergara, on from the 77th minute: Not rated)

    Manager Mancini 4.5: A total flop, perhaps a predictable one. The win against France gave the fans, the players and Mancini himself false hope. One swallow does not make a summer, and for many years this Italy side have shown mental fragility and a tendency towards glaring lapses. Too many jokes, laughs and experiments for a match that was decisive. As he says, the lesson will be useful. For him too, above all.

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