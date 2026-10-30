Belgian drug trafficking investigation: prosecutors seek two years in prison for Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan faces a two-year prison sentence. The Brussels prosecutor's office has called for the punishment in a trial over alleged international cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe.

The former Roma and Inter player, now 38 and still playing for Patro Eisden in Belgium's second division, was arrested last January as part of the investigation and spent a night in prison. Investigators allege he helped launder €105,500 linked to a criminal organisation, money he allegedly received from the brother of a well-known Belgian criminal: Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, brother of Ashraf Sekkaki. Prosecutors have also requested a fine of €105,000 for the player.