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Radja Nainggolan 2026Getty
Simone Gervasio
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Belgian drug trafficking investigation: prosecutors seek two years in prison for Nainggolan

Serie A
R. Nainggolan
Roma
Inter
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Radja Nainggolan faces a two-year prison sentence. The Brussels prosecutor's office has called for the punishment in a trial over alleged international cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe.

The former Roma and Inter player, now 38 and still playing for Patro Eisden in Belgium's second division, was arrested last January as part of the investigation and spent a night in prison. Investigators allege he helped launder €105,500 linked to a criminal organisation, money he allegedly received from the brother of a well-known Belgian criminal: Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, brother of Ashraf Sekkaki. Prosecutors have also requested a fine of €105,000 for the player.

  • Asked where the money came from, Nainggolan initially said it was a loan he had given a friend. He then said he had received the money because his accounts had been frozen following a divorce.

    According to prosecutors, the money was then repaid in instalments into Sekkaki's mother's account. Nainggolan allegedly cited fictitious construction work as the reason for the bank transfers to conceal the origin of the sums. Prosecutors do not accuse Nainggolan of participating directly in drug trafficking or belonging to the criminal organisation: he allegedly only helped launder these €105,500. A Brussels court will rule on his fate in the coming weeks.

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31 Oct 2026

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31 Oct 2026

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