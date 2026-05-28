'Have to be realistic' - Wayne Rooney plays down Man Utd's chances of a title tilt in Michael Carrick's first full season

United underwent a massive transformation following the arrival of Carrick in January. The former midfielder steered the Red Devils to a third-place finish, securing 39 points during his tenure - more than any other top-flight club in that period. This resurgence earned Carrick a two-year contract as the permanent successor to Ruben Amorim and guaranteed a return to the Champions League.

Rooney, speaking to talkSPORT, acknowledged the shift in atmosphere at the club. "I think where Man United have been over the last few years has been very difficult for the fans to find some happiness in it," Rooney said. "But I think since Michael went in, I think there’s hope and belief again within the Man United fans. To finish third, I think all of the signings done quite well. And now back in the Champions League, and hopefully they go and sign a few players who can help them try and go the next step."