Barcelona player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Lamine Yamal shines but defensive lapses cost Hansi Flick in six-goal thriller

Barcelona’s trip to the French capital was a tactical masterclass in possession that ultimately lacked the structural integrity required to contain a direct Paris Saint-Germain counter-offensive. Flick opted for a fluid 4-2-3-1 that saw Barcelona control 53% of the ball, but they found themselves trailing at the interval after Desire Doue broke the deadlock. Despite the deficit, the Blaugrana showed immense character to fight back, briefly turning the momentum in an end-to-end second half.
The introduction of Fermin Lopez proved pivotal, as he provided the assist for Espart to equalise ten minutes after the restart. While Yamal’s 79th-minute strike appeared to have secured a hard-fought draw, Barcelona’s high line was ruthlessly exposed in the final ten minutes. Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz capitalised on tired legs and defensive misalignments to score in the 81st and 86th minutes respectively, leaving the Catalan giants empty-handed despite an aesthetically pleasing performance.