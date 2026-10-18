Barca injury nightmare! Eric Garcia ruled out of PSG and Real Madrid showdowns as Jules Kounde emerges as major doubt for El Clasico

The medical situation at Barcelona has taken a significant turn for the worse following their bruising encounter with Real Betis. Eric Garcia, who managed to get on the scoresheet during the match, was forced off in the closing stages with a clear muscular problem. After returning to the Ciutat Esportiva Sant Joan Despi for comprehensive medical evaluations, the club has confirmed the full extent of the damage to the Spanish international.

Garcia has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, a blow that will see him sidelined for a period of three to four weeks. This timeline effectively rules the versatile defender out of the upcoming Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain, as well as the highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid. Additionally, Garcia is set to miss fixtures against Alaves, Aston Villa, and Atletico Madrid, leaving him unavailable until after the season's second international break.







