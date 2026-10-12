Turkish cauldron! Flawless Barcelona targeted by aggressive Lions aiming to end winning run

Barcelona head to Istanbul for Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Galatasaray, aiming to preserve a flawless start to the 2026/27 campaign. Hansi Flick's side have recorded eight straight La Liga victories alongside a 5-1 opening European win against Feyenoord.

However, the Catalan giants will face a fired-up opposition playing in front of a passionate RAMS Park crowd.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team, stating: "We will be playing against one of the most in-form teams in the world right now."