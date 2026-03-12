AFP
'We have a lot of admiration for Barcelona' - Erling Haaland's agent responds to transfer claim from Blaugrana presidential candidate Victor Font
Pimenta denies any contact
Pimenta has spoken to El Chiringuito TV to clarify Haaland's current situation. She categorically denied any formal negotiations with the Catalan giants, emphasizing that the striker remains fully committed to his current project at City. Pimenta stated: “We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn't been any contact whatsoever - with Erling Haaland or with Barcelona's management, regarding potential transfer targets.”
Satisfaction at the Etihad
Regardless of the noise from Barcelona, Pimenta insists that Haaland is not looking for the exit door. The striker’s recent contract renewal serves as the ultimate proof of his satisfaction under Pep Guardiola. Pimenta concluded by shutting down the transfer talk: “Also, because the player renewed his contract a few months ago, he's very happy at Manchester City. Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City.”
Font’s strategic ambition
Pimenta's comments came after Font revealed that his team has been working to secure a preferential purchase option, suggesting that Haaland’s long-term commitment to City might not be as permanent as it seems. “Haaland is one of the best centre-forwards in the world,” Font told Què T’hi Jugues. “It is not possible to sign him in the short term because he renewed last year. But I am personally convinced that these 10-year contracts rarely end up being fulfilled.”
'I'm confident we'll finalise it'
Speculation intensified following reports that Font’s representatives met with Manchester City officials in Madrid this week. Font confirmed these strategic maneuvers, aiming to position Barcelona as the primary suitor should the Norwegian ever decide to leave the Premier League. “We’re talking and I’m confident we’ll finalize it. They have no interest in selling Haaland; it’s a strategic move. We hope to announce it as soon as we can close the deal,” Font explained.
Haaland's focus will remain locked on his current club for now, with City set to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
