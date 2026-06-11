Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of Bandile Shandu, marking the end of a prolific five-year stint that saw him transform from a free-agent arrival into a key figure in the Soweto giants' trophy-laden recent history.

Shandu’s existing deal at the club is set to expire on June 30, 2026, and after careful consideration, the Buccaneers management decided against offering the 31-year-old a contract extension.

Shandu joined Pirates from Maritzburg United in July 2021 and quickly established himself as a reliable asset on the right flank.

However, his final season proved challenging under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as injuries and stiff competition from the likes of Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thabiso Lebitso, and Deano Van Rooyen limited his opportunities in the starting XI.

He leaves the club having made over 100 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 13 assists.







