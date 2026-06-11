Bandile Shandu pours out his heart with emotional message after Orlando Pirates exit - 'What a humbling journey it has been'
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A chapter closes for Shandu at Mayfair
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of Bandile Shandu, marking the end of a prolific five-year stint that saw him transform from a free-agent arrival into a key figure in the Soweto giants' trophy-laden recent history.
Shandu’s existing deal at the club is set to expire on June 30, 2026, and after careful consideration, the Buccaneers management decided against offering the 31-year-old a contract extension.
Shandu joined Pirates from Maritzburg United in July 2021 and quickly established himself as a reliable asset on the right flank.
However, his final season proved challenging under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, as injuries and stiff competition from the likes of Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thabiso Lebitso, and Deano Van Rooyen limited his opportunities in the starting XI.
He leaves the club having made over 100 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 13 assists.
An emotional tribute on Instagram
Taking to social media to say his final goodbyes, Shandu did not hold back his emotions as he reflected on his time in the famous black and white jersey. In a lengthy post, he expressed his deep appreciation for the institution that became his home for half a decade, highlighting the personal growth he experienced during his tenure at Mayfair.
“As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude for a club that has been my home for the past five years," Shandu said on Instagram.
This journey has shaped me not only as a player but, more importantly, as a person. I leave with nothing but cherished memories and immense pride in what we have achieved together.”
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Reflecting on a trophy-laden era
Shandu’s time at Pirates will be remembered for the consistent flow of silverware into the club's trophy cabinet.
The defender played a vital role in a period of dominance in domestic cup competitions, while also making a significant impact on the continent during the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, where the club reached the final.
Recounting his successes, Shandu stated: “It’s impossible not to reflect on the journey. Over five years with the club, we secured an incredible collection of silverware – two Nedbank Cup trophies, four MTN8 titles, one Carling Knockout Cup, and a Premier Soccer League title.
"On the continental stage, we reached the final of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup, finishing as runners-up, and I was honored to end the tournament as the third-highest goal scorer.
"What a humbling journey it has been alongside such talented teammates and an exceptional technical staff. There is something deeply fulfilling about walking the path that God has intended for you – truly, what an honor, and what a God-filled five years it has been.”
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A final thank you to the Ghost
The exit of Shandu comes amidst a broader squad overhaul at Pirates, with the club moving on from several high-profile names.
Alongside Shandu, players such as Sipho Mbule, Karim Kimvuidi, Gilberto, and Tshegofatso Mabasa are also departing, as the technical team looks to refresh the squad ahead of the new campaign.
Despite the reshuffle, Shandu’s final words were reserved for those who work behind the scenes and the club's passionate supporters.
“To the management and coaching staff, thank you for your unwavering support and for constantly pushing me to grow – both as an athlete and as an individual. I will carry every lesson learned with me into the future.
"To my teammates, thank you for an incredible five years. We have created unforgettable memories and built genuine, lasting bonds. I wish each of you nothing but success – continue to represent the badge with pride, both on and off the pitch.
"To the supporters, thank you for your staunch loyalty, your electrifying presence, and the energy you brought to every match day.
"You made this journey even more special. I wish the club continued success in the years ahead. Thank you once again for everything,” Shandu concluded.