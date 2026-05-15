Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana in high demand from top leagues with the transfer window looming
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A stellar loan spell in Saudi Arabia
Elias Mokwana has enjoyed a fruitful period since moving to the Saudi Pro League on loan from Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis.
The 26-year-old has been a consistent performer for Al-Hazem, making 25 appearances and helping the club secure a stable ninth-place position in the league standings.
His time in Saudi Arabia followed a successful individual stint in North Africa with Esperance, where he managed to find the net seven times and provide four assists across 38 matches.
This consistency has ensured that Mokwana remains a priority target for several clubs looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
- Esperance
Clubs across the Middle East and Egypt circle
The race for the winger's signature is heating up, with interest arriving from multiple leagues. Sources have confirmed to iDiski Times that teams from the Qatar Stars League, Egyptian Premier League, United Arab Emirates and other clubs within the Saudi Roshn League are interested.
While the player remains a sought-after asset across the region, his future is not entirely in his own hands yet.
Al-Hazem holds an option to trigger a permanent move for the South African international, but a final decision has yet to be made by the club hierarchy as his loan deal is set to expire at the end of next month.
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National team hope and future decisions
Mokwana earned a recall to Hugo Broos' Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations finals where they crashed out at the Round of 16 stage.
He was not called up for the recent World Cup preparation friendlies against Panama in March but will be hoping his recent form is enough to get him a seat on the plane to North America.
Before that though, Mokwana would likely want his club future settled.
That seems unlikely ahead of the finals as the next steps for the player will involve complex negotiations, as both Esperance and the player himself will have a major say in where he plays his football next season.
With his loan ending and high-profile suitors lining up, the Bafana star is expected to be at the centre of one of the window's most intriguing transfer sagas.
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What's next for Mokwana?
With Esperance de Tunis seemingly not planning on keeping Mokwana for the 2026/27 season, the South African attacker has already attracted interest from various clubs.
Mokwana, who has gained prominence in the colours of Sekhukhune United, will have a big decision to make in the off-season on his future.
The highly-rated star can choose to move to the Middle East or explore options with top clubs on the African continent.
Meanwhile, the possibilities of returning to the Premier Soccer League cannot be ruled out, as he was on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago.