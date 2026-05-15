Bafana Bafana winger Elias Mokwana in high demand from top leagues with the transfer window looming

Elias Mokwana has enjoyed a fruitful period since moving to the Saudi Pro League on loan from Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent performer for Al-Hazem, making 25 appearances and helping the club secure a stable ninth-place position in the league standings.

His time in Saudi Arabia followed a successful individual stint in North Africa with Esperance, where he managed to find the net seven times and provide four assists across 38 matches.

This consistency has ensured that Mokwana remains a priority target for several clubs looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.







