Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko reflects on brace-filled FC Copenhagen debut - 'I just kept going...'

Thapelo Maseko has officially announced his arrival on the European stage with a clinical performance that will live long in the memory of the Parken Stadium faithful.

The Bafana Bafana international was handed his first start for FC Copenhagen in a clash against Odense Boldklub.

Speaking after the final whistle, Maseko struggled to hide his delight at how quickly he has settled into life in Denmark.

"Unbelievable. I will revisit the goals obviously, but I think the gents were just amazing, you know. Amazing group of people. Amazing group of players and the staff, the technical team, you know," Maseko said, as per the club's media.











