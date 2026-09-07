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Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko reflects on brace-filled FC Copenhagen debut - 'I just kept going...'

South Africa
T. Maseko
FC Koebenhavn
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League

The South African sensation has wasted no time making his mark in Europe, announcing himself with two goals for his new side. His clinical display proved decisive as the Danish giants dismantled Odense Boldklub in emphatic style, with the commanding victory sending them soaring to the summit of the league table.


  • A dream start

    Thapelo Maseko has officially announced his arrival on the European stage with a clinical performance that will live long in the memory of the Parken Stadium faithful.

    The Bafana Bafana international was handed his first start for FC Copenhagen in a clash against Odense Boldklub.

    Speaking after the final whistle, Maseko struggled to hide his delight at how quickly he has settled into life in Denmark.

    "Unbelievable. I will revisit the goals obviously, but I think the gents were just amazing, you know. Amazing group of people. Amazing group of players and the staff, the technical team, you know," Maseko said, as per the club's media.




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  • Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen

    Teamwork

    While Maseko’s individual brilliance grabbed the headlines, the South African was quick to pivot the praise toward his teammates and the tactical support he received during the match.

    The winger highlighted the quality of the service he received, noting that the collective effort made his job significantly easier on the night.

    "They’ve been there for me. Made it very easy for me to adjust and adapt, you know. First games can be tough sometimes, and I’m just grateful to them. An amazing day," he added.

    "It was a very special day for me, you know. My first game and I scored two goals. I’m yet to look at the goals, but just credit to the pass that came, the cross, you know. It’s those things that make a team, but I’m very grateful to the gents."


  • Adapting to the new environment

    The step up to European football can often be daunting for young African talents, but Maseko’s candid account of his debut reveals a player growing in confidence.

    He described the encouragement he received from his fellow players during the heat of the battle, which allowed him to trust his instincts and drive forward into dangerous positions.

    "I just want to give credit to the gents because they’ve been unbelievable to me, and yeah. What a way to start.

    "I’m yet to look at the goal, but as I said, it was a nice pass from my teammate. I had someone behind me telling me to go, and I just kept going, took a shot, and yeah, it was a goal."



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  • Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen

    'Fans keep us going'

    The Bafana star was quick to acknowledge the role of the supporters in his impressive start, with the backing from the stands providing an extra lift.

    He believes their unwavering presence has played a key role in helping the team maintain its momentum.

    "It’s unbelievable. It’s an unbelievable experience. But the fans keep us going. Every game, they are there singing. They are there for us, and we are just very thankful to them," he concluded.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
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Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA