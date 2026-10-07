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Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole earns high praise after Egypt heroics - 'That’s my problem with him but...'
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Sithole silences the doubters in Cairo
Bafana Bafana's latest set of fixtures highlighted a team on the rise, with the technical department placing immense trust in Sphephelo Sithole.
The midfielder’s consistency earned him a spot in the starting lineup for every match under Pitso Mosimane, cementing his role as a foundational piece of the national side’s recent evolution.
Having previously doubted the Tondela midfielder's impact, Orlando Pirates all-time leading scorer Benedict Vilakazi has completely changed his tune following a masterclass in Cairo.
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Vilakazi acknowledges midfield maturity
The pundit observed significant tactical growth in the Bafana star, suggesting that Sithole is finally exhibiting the poise necessary to dominate the international arena.
According to the analyst, the player's sharp spatial awareness and rapid transitions have turned him into the linchpin of South Africa's breakaways.
“I think he had a good game today [Sunday] and I liked how he was anticipating those balls and then going forward and playing a positive pass,” Vilakazi explained to iDiski Times.
“That is good because remember that as a defensive midfielder, when you win the ball, in your mind these guys are already open; they were attacking. So, as you win the ball, you need to be positive because the minute you play safe, you give them time to regroup.”
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Overcoming the 'safe' play stigma
Sithole has long faced scrutiny for his safety-first approach, with critics frequently pointing to his habit of playing sideways rather than punishing teams on the counter.
Vilakazi has been among the most vocal detractors, previously arguing that the midfielder’s insistence on slowing the tempo allowed opponents to regroup and effectively neutralized Bafana's attacking threat.
However, the analyst noted a significant tactical evolution in the player's recent performance.
“By the time you want to go there, everyone is back. So that’s my problem with him. But tonight [Sunday], I think he played well.
"He was not the Sithole that we were crying about to say no, why is he in the national team,” he remarked.
By trading cautious recycling for incisive, forward-thinking distribution, Sithole finally looks like the dominant presence South Africa has been waiting for.
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A bright future for the Tondela man
With the 2027 AFCON appearing on the horizon, Bafana have discovered a revitalised engine room anchor in Sithole.
The midfielder has evolved into a more assertive presence, demonstrating a newfound maturity in his ability to oscillate between defensive positioning and incisive forward play.
This tactical evolution is precisely what South Africa requires to transform from mere participants into legitimate heavyweights on the continental stage.
Reflecting on the player's development, Vilakazi highlighted how central Sithole has become to the team's blueprint.
“I think he is growing and understands that I need to do this, and when I do this, it gives us an opportunity to really create chances,” he noted.
Should he sustain this upward curve, any lingering doubts over his role in the starting XI will be silenced as Mosimane's charges gear up for their upcoming international tests.
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