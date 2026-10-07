Bafana Bafana star Sphephelo Sithole earns high praise after Egypt heroics - 'That’s my problem with him but...'

The pundit observed significant tactical growth in the Bafana star, suggesting that Sithole is finally exhibiting the poise necessary to dominate the international arena.

According to the analyst, the player's sharp spatial awareness and rapid transitions have turned him into the linchpin of South Africa's breakaways.

“I think he had a good game today [Sunday] and I liked how he was anticipating those balls and then going forward and playing a positive pass,” Vilakazi explained to iDiski Times.

“That is good because remember that as a defensive midfielder, when you win the ball, in your mind these guys are already open; they were attacking. So, as you win the ball, you need to be positive because the minute you play safe, you give them time to regroup.”