KV Kortrijk
Bafana Bafana star Cassius Mailula learns his fate at KV Kortrijk as club makes final transfer decision
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Kortrijk pass on purchase option
KV Kortrijk has officially announced the departure of Toronto FC loanee Cassius Mailula, confirming that they will not be making his stay in Belgium permanent.
Despite the club successfully securing promotion to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the hierarchy opted against exercising the option to purchase the South African winger, according to iDiski Times.
It has been a difficult period for the former Mamelodi Sundowns sensation, who struggled to find his footing in the Belgian top flight.
Mailula leaves the club having made just three appearances during his loan spell, failing to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI during their promotion-winning campaign.
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A difficult European transition
Mailula joined Kortrijk on loan from MLS outfit Toronto FC in June after a brief loan stint with Wydad Athletic Club, a move that many hoped would be the definitive launchpad for his career in Europe.
However, the 24-year-old’s journey did not go according to plan as he found minutes hard to come by in a competitive squad environment.
The forward will now return to his parent club, Toronto FC, where he still has a contract that runs until December 31, 2026.
The Major League Soccer side also holds a further option to extend that deal, but his immediate future in North America remains uncertain given his lack of playing time for the Reds' first team in recent seasons.
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Searching for a career reset
Having only made eight appearances for Toronto’s first team since his high-profile move from the PSL, the Bafana Bafana attacker is in desperate need of regular football.
He showed flashes of his undeniable quality during a lively loan spell at Wydad Athletic Club last season, where he famously found the back of the net at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Now, with his time in Belgium officially at an end, Mailula must hit the reset button once more to rediscover the scoring touch that made him one of the most feared young prospects in South African football.
Whether he remains in the MLS or seeks another move abroad will be the key talking point of his upcoming transfer window.
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What's next for Mailula?
With Mailula's parent club reluctant to hold on to him after several loan spells away from the club, the highly-rated attacker's career is at a crossroads.
The Limpopo-born talisman will not be short of options should Toronto terminate his contract or put him on the transfer list for permanent exit.
Having been spotted in South Africa in the past few days, the talented striker could be set for a return to the local league.
He could reunite with Sundowns, while Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs cannot be ruled out of chasing his services.