Bafana Bafana star Cassius Mailula learns his fate at KV Kortrijk as club makes final transfer decision

KV Kortrijk has officially announced the departure of Toronto FC loanee Cassius Mailula, confirming that they will not be making his stay in Belgium permanent.

Despite the club successfully securing promotion to the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, the hierarchy opted against exercising the option to purchase the South African winger, according to iDiski Times .

It has been a difficult period for the former Mamelodi Sundowns sensation, who struggled to find his footing in the Belgian top flight.

Mailula leaves the club having made just three appearances during his loan spell, failing to establish himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI during their promotion-winning campaign.



