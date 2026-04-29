Bafana Bafana set for a slice of R14.8 billion World Cup windfall after FIFA increased financial package

FIFA president Gianni Infantino emphasised that the remaining revenues generated from the tournament will continue to be reinvested into football development for the 211 member associations.

“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game,” Infantino said.

"Evidenced by the increase in financial contributions to the 2026 World Cup participating teams, this is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game."