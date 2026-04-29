Bafana Bafana set for a slice of R14.8 billion World Cup windfall after FIFA increased financial package
Financial boost
FIFA ratified the decision to increase the packages during its council meeting held ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada.
The package was increased by 15%, and this means the boost brings the overall cash pool to $871 million [approximately R14.4 billion]. The preparation funding has risen from $1.5 million [R25 million] to $2.5 million [R41 million]. For qualification, the money increases from $9 million [R149 million] to $10 million [R165 million].
Reinvesting FIFA resources
FIFA president Gianni Infantino emphasised that the remaining revenues generated from the tournament will continue to be reinvested into football development for the 211 member associations.
“FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our member associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game,” Infantino said.
"Evidenced by the increase in financial contributions to the 2026 World Cup participating teams, this is one more example of how FIFA’s resources are reinvested back into the game."
- AFP
Bringing the world together
In a separate statement on his Instagram page, the FIFA chief stressed the role that football plays in bringing people together around the world.
"At a crucial FIFA Council meeting ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, we took several key decisions to ensure football continues to bring people together and provide opportunities to everyone all around the world," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
Celebration of humanity
"While we look forward to seeing the first ball kicked in Mexico City on 11 June, we cannot reiterate enough the importance of making the FIFA World Cup a celebration of humanity that should unite not only the 48 participating nations but the whole world.
"As the sense of anticipation mounts by the hour, we thank Canada, Mexico and the 🇺🇸 United States for their hard work in staging what promises to be a groundbreaking tournament that will have a massive impact on football development both on and off the pitch."