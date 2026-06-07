Bafana Bafana's physicality comes under microscope as doubts linger over ability in duels - 'Can they really compete against bigger opponents'

Size matters, and Bafana Bafana find themselves coming up short. Data has exposed a potential height crisis for Hugo Broos’ side ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage campaign, with South Africa ranking as one of the tournament's smallest outfits. Clocking in at an average height of just 178.8cm, Bafana sit second from bottom in the vertical standings, with only Saudi Arabia [178.4cm] fielding a shorter squad.

For Broos, the lack of aerial presence could prove to be a major Achilles' heel as they prepare to battle the world's heavyweights.

Lucky Baloyi believes this is a conversation that needs more attention.

“I don’t think people talk about it. We don’t have tall and strong players. People just dismiss this aspect of our game,” Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.

“We don’t have the biggest of players in terms of physique, and if you look at games across the world, that plays a big role.”











