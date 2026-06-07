Bafana Bafana's physicality comes under microscope as doubts linger over ability in duels - 'Can they really compete against bigger opponents'
Height statistics reveal a clear disadvantage
Size matters, and Bafana Bafana find themselves coming up short. Data has exposed a potential height crisis for Hugo Broos’ side ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage campaign, with South Africa ranking as one of the tournament's smallest outfits. Clocking in at an average height of just 178.8cm, Bafana sit second from bottom in the vertical standings, with only Saudi Arabia [178.4cm] fielding a shorter squad.
For Broos, the lack of aerial presence could prove to be a major Achilles' heel as they prepare to battle the world's heavyweights.
Lucky Baloyi believes this is a conversation that needs more attention.
“I don’t think people talk about it. We don’t have tall and strong players. People just dismiss this aspect of our game,” Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.
“We don’t have the biggest of players in terms of physique, and if you look at games across the world, that plays a big role.”
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The VAR challenge and technical reliance
Baloyi pointed to recent friendly performances as evidence that South Africa’s smaller frames could work against them, particularly with the implementation of Video Assistant Referees.
He cited a penalty incident against Nicaragua involving Kamogelo Sebelebele, suggesting that what looks like a foul in a physical duel might not hold up under the scrutiny of modern officiating.
“Kamogelo Sebelebele appeared to be fouled, but he has a small frame, and it was easy for him to go down,” Baloyi explained.
“But with VAR, you are not going to get a decision in your favour at the World Cup. It’s not going to be easy. We have a lot of players who can’t really compete from a physical perspective.
"I know people are going to say there are small players who still dominate the game, and it sounds right.
"For example, you have Mshishi [Themba Zwane], who’s not the biggest of players physically, but the thing is he’s smart, so he’s fine.”
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Concerns over Mofokeng and Appollis
While the Mzansi outfit boasts some of the most exciting young talents on the continent, the question remains whether their skill can overcome a lack of brute force.
Baloyi specifically mentioned rising stars in the squad who might find the aerial and physical battles of the World Cup a step too far when compared to the giants of European or West African football.
“But we have players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, just to name a few,” Baloyi continued.
“Those are really great players, and we all agree on that, but can they really compete physically when coming up against bigger opponents, especially when the ball is up in the air?
"I think this is one element of our game that we need to address. We are not always going to keep the ball on the ground, so that means when the ball is up, some of our players may not compete.”
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The threat of set pieces at the World Cup
Set-piece vulnerability is the primary concern for many observers, as Bafana lack the towering defensive options of previous eras.
“Of course we have players like Teboho Mokoena and Yaya [Sphephelo Sithole], who are big and strong. But we just don’t have a lot of those players who are tall and strong,” Baloyi added.
“That’s why I’m worried about things like set pieces. We may have a problem with that. I remember when Stuart Baxter coached us at Kaizer Chiefs, and he was big on set pieces; that’s why you used to see tall defenders like Eric Mathoho and Tefu Mashamaite always going up for corners and free kicks.
"He would get angry if you didn’t do things right in set pieces. For Bafana, I wish we had a physical presence like the Senegal team.
"They are big and strong, those guys, but I can’t say the same for Bafana. I think that’s where we may have a problem.”