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Bafana Bafana receives AFCON qualifying warning despite perfect start - 'There’s still a long way to go
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High stakes in AFCON 2027 quest
South Africa have hit the ground running in their quest to reach AFCON 2027, laying a formidable foundation for the tournament set to be staged across East Africa.
Yet, despite this flying start, Itumeleng Khune has warned that Bafana Bafana cannot afford to rest on their laurels.
The iconic 'Mzansi’s Number One' remains a steadfast supporter of the current crop, expressing his firm belief that the roster possesses more than enough talent to book their tickets to the Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya-hosted event.
Nevertheless, the veteran goalkeeper offered a sobering reminder of the volatility inherent in the African game, cautioning Pitso Mosimane’s men that any drop in intensity or premature sense of accomplishment could see their hard-earned momentum evaporate.
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Avoiding the trap of complacency
The veteran shot-stopper acknowledged the positive momentum of securing two opening victories but insisted the job is far from finished.
“Yes, we’re sitting comfortably at the top, but we don’t have to be comfortable,” the iconic keeper noted in comments relayed by iDiski Times.
While Bafana currently lead the way, Khune was quick to remind the squad that with 12 points still up for grabs, the mathematical race remains wide open. He highlighted that while Kenya are guaranteed a spot as tournament hosts, the threat from Eritrea and Guinea remains very real.
“There’s still a long way to go. There’s still 12 points to play for, and remember that we’re in the race with two countries – Eritrea and Guinea.
"We don’t count Kenya because they’re the hosts, automatic qualification for them. We just need to make sure that we take this game seriously [against Kenya] home and away regardless,” he said.
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Focusing on the task ahead
The retired goalie has examined the intricacies of this qualification cycle, noting how Kenya’s automatic entry as co-hosts has shifted the group’s competitive geometry.
For Bafana, the mission is straightforward: they must outpace Guinea and Eritrea to ensure their place at the tournament is non-negotiable.
While the iconic goalkeeper remains steadfast in his faith in the squad, he balanced his optimism with a warning against complacency.
Khune is adamant that Mosimane's side possesses the psychological strength to clean up in their final fixtures.
“I know we’re going to win and collect all 12 points on offer,” he insisted, suggesting the national team has reached a standard that rivals struggle to replicate when South Africa marries defensive rigor with their tactical blueprint.
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The road to the Harambee Stars clash
The focus shifts towards the pivotal international break in mid-November, as Bafana prepare for a high-stakes two-legged showdown with Kenya.
South Africa will host the opening fixture on November 11, aiming to capitalise on their local support and solidify their position at the summit of the standings.
As Mosimane strives to instill a long-term winning mentality throughout the national team, he will surely value these words of caution from Khune—a man who understands the weight of the captain’s armband and shared the pitch with the manager during their playing days.
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