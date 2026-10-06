Bafana Bafana receives AFCON qualifying warning despite perfect start - 'There’s still a long way to go

South Africa have hit the ground running in their quest to reach AFCON 2027, laying a formidable foundation for the tournament set to be staged across East Africa.

Yet, despite this flying start, Itumeleng Khune has warned that Bafana Bafana cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

The iconic 'Mzansi’s Number One' remains a steadfast supporter of the current crop, expressing his firm belief that the roster possesses more than enough talent to book their tickets to the Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya-hosted event.

Nevertheless, the veteran goalkeeper offered a sobering reminder of the volatility inherent in the African game, cautioning Pitso Mosimane’s men that any drop in intensity or premature sense of accomplishment could see their hard-earned momentum evaporate.



