Bafana Bafana legend hails Thapelo Maseko's remarkable turnaround - 'We nearly lost him'

Thapelo Maseko has etched his name into South African football folklore after emerging as Bafana Bafana's hero at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winger first won the decisive penalty that earned Hugo Broos' charges a crucial point against Czechia before producing the defining moment of the campaign in a must-win clash against South Korea.

His solitary strike sealed a famous 1-0 victory, sending the Mzansi outfit into the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in the nation's history.

The goal was the culmination of a remarkable turnaround for the attacker, who had to seek regular game time away from Chloorkop after slipping down the pecking order at Mamelodi Sundowns.

His historic goal sparked jubilant celebrations across South Africa, cementing his status as the nation's newest football hero.



