Bafana Bafana legend hails Thapelo Maseko's remarkable turnaround - 'We nearly lost him'
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A historic World Cup moment
Thapelo Maseko has etched his name into South African football folklore after emerging as Bafana Bafana's hero at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The winger first won the decisive penalty that earned Hugo Broos' charges a crucial point against Czechia before producing the defining moment of the campaign in a must-win clash against South Korea.
His solitary strike sealed a famous 1-0 victory, sending the Mzansi outfit into the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in the nation's history.
The goal was the culmination of a remarkable turnaround for the attacker, who had to seek regular game time away from Chloorkop after slipping down the pecking order at Mamelodi Sundowns.
His historic goal sparked jubilant celebrations across South Africa, cementing his status as the nation's newest football hero.
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Nearly lost to the system
Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, speaking on SABC Sport, admitted that the national team came perilously close to seeing Maseko’s potential go to waste.
The former Kaizer Chiefs maestro highlighted how a lack of minutes at Sundowns had threatened to extinguish the spark of one of the country's most exciting talents.
"I must say I’m happy for this boy; we nearly lost him," Khumalo stated while reflecting on the player's path.
"It’s not because he was being hated, they hated him or whatsoever, but the unfortunate part was not getting game time in Sundowns, but he decided to move."
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The Cyprus revival and Sundowns’ role
In a bold move to save his career, Maseko joined Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol on loan in January.
The move proved inspired, as regular competitive football helped him rediscover the form that had initially made him a household name.
Despite the lack of minutes previously, Khumalo was quick to credit the foundation laid by his parent club in Pretoria.
"We should also say thanks to Sundowns because it moulded him before he could go overseas, and here he is.
"Hugo believed in him. He went to select him, and he studied him. Here he is," Khumalo explained.
The legend also touched on Maseko's tactical versatility, adding: "He’s playing, people will always say Messi is left-footed, but he’s playing on the right. We have seen this long ago."
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Global impact and prospects
Maseko’s goal has not only changed his personal trajectory but has also shifted the perception of South African football on the world stage.
Khumalo noted the profound effect the victory had on the opposition and the gravity of the achievement for the Masandawana-owned star.
"You could see the frustration on the Korean players after South Africa scored that important goal, that history-making goal.
"Even the coach, he doesn’t know what to say," Khumalo concluded.