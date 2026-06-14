Bafana Bafana handed a boost as Hugo Broos vows World Cup response against Czechia - 'The guys will be ready'

The South African national team finds themselves at the bottom of Group A, trailing Czechia on goal difference.

The pressure is on to secure a result in Atlanta next Thursday to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.

Hugo Broos and his charges wasted no time in getting back to work.

According to SABC Sports, the Belgian mentor was seen demanding absolute focus from his charges, knowing that any further slip-ups could result in an early flight home from North America.



