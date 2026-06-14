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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana handed a boost as Hugo Broos vows World Cup response against Czechia - 'The guys will be ready'

World Cup
H. Broos
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
Mexico

South Africa's head coach is confident that his squad will bounce back from their opening World Cup disappointment in time for a must-win clash against Czechia. Following a defeat to Mexico, the Belgian tactician has emphasised the need for tactical discipline and a sharper edge in the final third.

  • Focus shifts to Czechia

    The South African national team finds themselves at the bottom of Group A, trailing Czechia on goal difference.

    The pressure is on to secure a result in Atlanta next Thursday to keep their knockout stage dreams alive.

    Hugo Broos and his charges wasted no time in getting back to work.

    According to SABC Sports, the Belgian mentor was seen demanding absolute focus from his charges, knowing that any further slip-ups could result in an early flight home from North America.


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    Broos sets the standard for recovery

    Addressing the media regarding his team's mental state, Broos was adamant that his professional squad has more than enough time to get their heads back in the game.

    He dismissed any concerns regarding fatigue or lingering trauma from the opening defeat, insisting that the players must act like the professionals they are.

    "You know, there’s still seven days; those guys are professionals," said Broos.

    "If you can’t recuperate in seven days for another game, that will be ridiculous.

    "I don’t think that will be a problem; I think we need the next two days to get over the disappointment of today and also the fatigue."


  • 'We have to work on our offensive game'

    The veteran tactician believes his players will regroup quickly, but admitted Bafana Bafana must find greater cutting edge in the final third ahead of their must-win encounter against Czechia.

    "But from Saturday and Sunday, the guys will be ready again to have good training, and also we have to work on our offensive game, because it was not enough in this game,” he added.



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    What comes next for Bafana?

    The squad will continue their intensive preparations in Pachuca before departing for Atlanta on Tuesday.

    With the atmosphere in the camp shifting from mourning a loss to preparing for a battle, Broos is banking on a disciplined response.

    The veteran coach knows that while the opening result was a setback, the destiny of Bafana still remains firmly in their own hands if they can find their clinical edge against their next opponents.


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Czechia
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South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
World Cup
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South Africa
RSA
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Republic of Korea
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