Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane urged to start Orlando Pirates attacker 'just to see what he can do'

As South Africa prepare for their second Group D encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the focus has shifted toward a lingering lack of goals from the front line.

Bafana Bafana legend Katlego Mphela has publicly encouraged Pitso Mosimane to hand a starting role to Orlando Pirates attacker Yanela Mbuthuma. The former Mamelodi Sundowns marksman, known affectionately as "Killer," believes that fresh blood is needed to spark the national team's offense against their lowly-ranked opponents in Cairo.

Mphela, who was a mainstay in the national side during Mosimane's first tenure as head coach, feels that the time is right to experiment with the Buccaneers' youngster.

“I’d say give Mbuthuma a chance," Mphela told The Sowetan.

"Rayners did fairly well against Guinea but he never really got chances, so I’d go for Mbuthuma just to see what he can do. Coach Pitso seems to believe in him and that might have boosted his confidence as well, so I think he deserves to start.”



