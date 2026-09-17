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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane outlines backroom plans for a vacant role - 'You need to negotiate with the teams'
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Mosimane explains backroom recruitment strategy
Pitso Mosimane has moved with characteristic speed to assemble his technical team following his high-profile return to lead the South African national team.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has already integrated trusted lieutenants Musi Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga into the setup, while Morena Ramoreboli famously resigned from his post as Botswana head coach to serve as Mosimane’s assistant.
Speaking at SAFA House on Thursday, Mosimane revealed that the process is complicated by the contractual status of his preferred candidates.
"You must also understand that some of these people are not full-time," the Bafana Bafana coach explained as per FARPost.
"You need to negotiate with the teams. We’re going to make sure that they’re available. We have sent out a few call-up letters.
"When the time is right, we will tell you, same as with coach Morena [Ramoreboli]. When the time is right, we will tell you, because we’ll jump the gun early and then, yeah…"
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A part-time solution for the goalkeeping department
Unlike his core staff members who are dedicated to the national cause on a permanent basis, Mosimane confirmed that the incoming goalkeeper coach will likely operate under a different arrangement.
The coach emphasised that while the search is ongoing, he is fully aware of the necessity of the role.
Addressing the current vacancy directly, Mosimane offered assurances that the role would not remain empty for long.
"So we will have a goalkeeper coach, 100%, because you can’t have goalkeepers without a coach, right? But as you know, all those guys are part-time, right? These ones [pointing at Ramoreboli, Matlaba and Rangoaga] are there with me [full-time]," Mosimane added.
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Crucial AFCON qualifiers on the horizon
The urgency for a settled technical team is heightened by a looming schedule that leaves little room for error.
Mosimane is preparing for his first competitive test since returning to the helm, with a home fixture against Guinea scheduled for September 26 at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
To navigate this intense period, Mosimane has named an expanded 30-man squad, acknowledging the physical toll of international travel and back-to-back fixtures.
The 2027 AFCON qualifiers represent the start of a new era for South African football, and Mosimane is keen to ensure every tactical and technical detail is addressed.
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Egypt camp provides assessment opportunity
Following the clash with Eritrea, Bafana are set to remain in Cairo for a high-profile international friendly against Egypt.
This additional fixture is a strategic move by Mosimane, who is intimately familiar with Egyptian football following his highly successful, trophy-laden spell with Al Ahly.
It provides an extended window for the new technical team to implement their philosophy and assess the players in a controlled environment away from the immediate pressure of competitive points.
This period in North Africa will be vital for fostering chemistry between the new staff members and the playing group.
By securing a friendly against a continental giant like Egypt, Mosimane is testing his squad against the best in Africa from the outset.
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