Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane outlines backroom plans for a vacant role - 'You need to negotiate with the teams'

Pitso Mosimane has moved with characteristic speed to assemble his technical team following his high-profile return to lead the South African national team.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has already integrated trusted lieutenants Musi Matlaba and Kabelo Rangoaga into the setup, while Morena Ramoreboli famously resigned from his post as Botswana head coach to serve as Mosimane’s assistant.

Speaking at SAFA House on Thursday, Mosimane revealed that the process is complicated by the contractual status of his preferred candidates.

"You must also understand that some of these people are not full-time," the Bafana Bafana coach explained as per FARPost.

"You need to negotiate with the teams. We’re going to make sure that they’re available. We have sent out a few call-up letters.

"When the time is right, we will tell you, same as with coach Morena [Ramoreboli]. When the time is right, we will tell you, because we’ll jump the gun early and then, yeah…"



