Back-to-back Man of the Match winner Lebohang Maboe reflects on Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Orbit College - 'We kept on fighting'
Resilience leads the way for Amakhosi
The Kaizer Chiefs' 3-1 victory against Orbit College did not come easily for the Glamour Boys, who had to navigate a difficult start to the encounter.
Despite falling behind, the team showed significant character to turn the game around and secure the three points, moving them further up the league standings. Meanwhile, their fierce rivals for third place, AmaZulu, played a 2-2 draw against Sekhukhune United, who are also considered contenders for the same position.
Lebohang Maboe scooped his fourth Man of the Match award in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.
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Back-to-back accolades for Maboe
Reflecting on his individual form and the team's collective effort, Maboe emphasised that the victory was a result of a refusal to give up.
"We kept on fighting," Maboe stated after the final whistle on SuperSport TV.
“We never gave up … kept pushing and believed we could turn the game around. This (award) goes to the hard work the team are putting in, helping one another. We are all pulling in the same direction. I just happened to receive the award.”
What inspired the comeback?
“We knew we didn’t start well; it was a matter of saying, ‘Hey, gents, wake up!’
“‘Get the first goal and then push to get the second and the third’. We noticed they were getting tired in the second half, so we said, 'Let's keep wanting and demanding more from each other.'”
Building momentum
The win marks a significant turning point for the club as they look to finish the season strongly. Following a period of inconsistency, the back-to-back positive results have restored confidence among the supporters and the squad alike.
The resilience will be key for the Soweto team to maintain for the remainder of the campaign. Now, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's focus will shift to TS Galaxy.