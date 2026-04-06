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Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Back-to-back Man of the Match winner Lebohang Maboe reflects on Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Orbit College - 'We kept on fighting'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
L. Maboe

Maboe has praised the indomitable spirit within the Amakhosi dressing room after the Soweto giants secured a crucial come-from-behind victory on Monday afternoon. The midfielder’s influential performance earned him a third consecutive individual accolade as the Glamour Boys continue their strong resurgence, securing a third win in a row.

  • Resilience leads the way for Amakhosi

    The Kaizer Chiefs' 3-1 victory against Orbit College did not come easily for the Glamour Boys, who had to navigate a difficult start to the encounter.

    Despite falling behind, the team showed significant character to turn the game around and secure the three points, moving them further up the league standings. Meanwhile, their fierce rivals for third place, AmaZulu, played a 2-2 draw against Sekhukhune United, who are also considered contenders for the same position.

    Lebohang Maboe scooped his fourth Man of the Match award in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

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  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Back-to-back accolades for Maboe

    Reflecting on his individual form and the team's collective effort, Maboe emphasised that the victory was a result of a refusal to give up.

    "We kept on fighting," Maboe stated after the final whistle on SuperSport TV.

    “We never gave up … kept pushing and believed we could turn the game around. This (award) goes to the hard work the team are putting in, helping one another. We are all pulling in the same direction. I just happened to receive the award.”

  • What inspired the comeback?

    “We knew we didn’t start well; it was a matter of saying, ‘Hey, gents, wake up!’

    “‘Get the first goal and then push to get the second and the third’. We noticed they were getting tired in the second half, so we said, 'Let's keep wanting and demanding more from each other.'”


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  • Building momentum

    The win marks a significant turning point for the club as they look to finish the season strongly. Following a period of inconsistency, the back-to-back positive results have restored confidence among the supporters and the squad alike.

    The resilience will be key for the Soweto team to maintain for the remainder of the campaign. Now, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's focus will shift to TS Galaxy.