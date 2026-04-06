Back-to-back Man of the Match winner Lebohang Maboe reflects on Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Orbit College - 'We kept on fighting'

The Kaizer Chiefs' 3-1 victory against Orbit College did not come easily for the Glamour Boys, who had to navigate a difficult start to the encounter.

Despite falling behind, the team showed significant character to turn the game around and secure the three points, moving them further up the league standings. Meanwhile, their fierce rivals for third place, AmaZulu, played a 2-2 draw against Sekhukhune United, who are also considered contenders for the same position.

Lebohang Maboe scooped his fourth Man of the Match award in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.