Augusto Palacios breaks down Orlando Pirates title-winning formula - 'Always scoring, regardless of whether the team drew or lost'

Augusto Palacios, a man who knows exactly what it takes to lead Orlando Pirates to glory, has identified the core reasons behind the Sea Robbers recent triumph.

"Consistency in game play, consistently earning three points, and always scoring, regardless of whether the team drew or lost, is what made Pirates win the league," Palacios told KickOff.

He noted that the squad's mental fortitude was a deciding factor, especially when facing adversity in high-stakes matches throughout the season's gruelling marathon.



