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Adhe Makayasa

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez splits with long-time agent after failed Barcelona transfer

J. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has taken drastic action regarding his off-field representation following a summer defined by transfer uncertainty. The Argentina international has officially split with his long-term agent as he looks to rebuild his relationship with the Spanish giants.

  • Striker cuts ties with representative

    A report from TyC Sports has confirmed the Argentina forward has officially ended his partnership with Hidalgo following his collapsed move to Camp Nou in the summer transfer window. The decisive step concludes a professional relationship spanning nearly a decade, stretching back to his formative years at River Plate through to his spell with Manchester City. Parting ways with his representative represents a clear effort by the striker to defuse internal tension and reaffirm his commitment to Los Colchoneros.

  • Public comments spark boardroom fury

    The saga gathered pace after the striker openly voiced an intention to leave following Argentina's win against Austria at the 2026 World Cup: "The best thing for everyone is a transfer."

    Atletico officials took a zero-tolerance approach to those comments, rejecting all advances from Barcelona. While the Catalan side reportedly offered €100 million, Atletico held out for his full €500m buyout fee and closed the door on negotiations.

  • Hierarchy points finger at entourage

    The club's stance was underlined by chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who openly blamed the forward's inner circle during an interview with Movistarin August, remarking: "There have been people responsible for misleading and confusing him."

    Board members maintained that the push for an exit was driven by outside representation rather than the player himself. That saga placed a visible strain on his relationship with the supporters as he remained in the Spanish capital.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Search for form under Simeone

    Atletico return to domestic action on Saturday with a trip to face Alaves in La Liga. Alvarez, who missed training early in the campaign due to illness, has made four appearances under Diego Simeone without registering a goal or assist in 85 league minutes. The striker is now focused on securing regular game time and regaining his peak form for the club.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
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Getafe
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