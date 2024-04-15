BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Tshabalala and GriezmannGOAL
Clifton Mabasa

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann explains the reason behind using Siphiwe Tshabalala's Fifa World Cup celebration

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueAntoine GriezmannAtletico MadridKaizer ChiefsRichards BayRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsBorussia Dortmund vs Atletico MadridChampions LeagueBorussia Dortmund

Over a decade ago, the Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend's remarkable celebration is still making headlines all over the world.

  • Griezmann explains Tshabalala's celebration
  • Ex-Bafana honoured by La Liga star
  • Shabba scored the first goal in the 2010 World Cup

