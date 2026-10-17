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Atletico Madrid plan permanent €25m transfer for Juventus loanee Jonathan David
Atletico eye permanent David deal
Atletico have been deeply impressed by David following his arrival on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window. The Spanish side are already planning to turn his temporary move into a permanent stay at the end of the 2026-27 season.
Relevoclaim that Atletico have set aside €25m in next year's budget to secure the Canada international on a full-time contract. The early decision comes after the forward made an immediate impact under Diego Simeone.
David joined Atletico seeking a fresh start after a difficult single campaign in Serie A. His rapid adaptation to Spanish football has convinced the club hierarchy to move swiftly to guarantee his long-term future.
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Outperforming his Serie A record
The 26-year-old attacker has enjoyed an extraordinary start to life in Spain, registering a goal contribution in every single Liga match he has played so far. He has registered three goals and two assists across his first four league appearances for the club.
That impressive return starkly contrasts with his difficult debut season in Turin. It took David 19 appearances to reach five goal contributions after joining Juventus on a free transfer from Lille.
Although he finished his only Serie A campaign with six goals and four assists, he struggled to live up to expectations. His fine form in Madrid shows he is quickly rediscovering his best touch in front of goal.
Financial plans already in place
Atletico secured David on loan with an option to buy set at €25m when negotiating with Juventus in the summer. The same report indicate that the club has already allocated that exact fee in their future financial planning.
There remains a possibility that Atletico will attempt to negotiate a lower price with Juventus before triggering the clause. However, the Spanish outfit are prepared to pay the full amount if required to seal the deal.
Juventus allowed the forward to depart after just one season when it became clear he was outside their primary plans. A permanent agreement at the €25m valuation would allow all parties to resolve his future smoothly.
- AFP
A crucial season lies ahead
David will aim to maintain his exceptional output as Atletico compete across domestic and European competitions this season. Continuing his fine form will further solidify his position as a crucial figure in the squad.
If his strong performances persist, Atletico will look to finalize the transfer formalites with Juventus well ahead of the summer deadline. For now, the striker remains focused on building on his strong foundation in Liga.
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