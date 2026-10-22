Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Grafica Sarri AtalantaCalciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Atalanta: Sarri at risk and under scrutiny

Atalanta
M. Sarri
Transfers
Ajax
Ajax vs Atalanta
Conference League
Atalanta vs Frosinone
Frosinone
Serie A

Two games, two results required, or the pressure on his position will start to mount significantly.

The Conference League match against Ajax could already decide Maurizio Sarri's future. The team's performances so far have failed to convince the owners, and the manager must turn things around immediately. Otherwise, as Corriere dello Sport reports, Sarri could leave, bringing yet another change of manager midway through the season in Bergamo.


  • The Conference a strong point

    For the Italian-American owners, the Conference League matters deeply. So far, it is the competition in which Atalanta have best put the Tuscan manager's ideas into practice, even as the team seem to have lost their sense of certainty since Gasperini's departure.

    Their 3-1 win over Pafos was their best performance of the season, judging by what they showed on the pitch. It was a positive sign, but it was not enough to dispel the doubts raised by their other performances this season.

  • Is Sarri at risk?

    Stephen Pagliuca and the Percassi family, who each hold practically 50% of the club's current ownership, are unhappy above all with league form that has fallen well short of expectations.

    That leaves Sarri no room for further mistakes: first Ajax in the Conference League, then Frosinone. In two difficult fixtures, he must deliver concrete answers and try to turn things around before assessments of his future take on even greater importance.

  • The ‘salvation’ of the contract

    For now, Sarri's position in the dugout rests on at least two factors. The first is the Percassi family's desire to avoid another season spent playing catch-up like last season.

    More importantly, Sarri has a contract worth €3.5 million per season for the next three years, which would make dismissing him particularly costly.

    A change in the dugout would therefore be neither a simple nor an immediate decision for Giuntoli and the owners. But the Tuscan manager's room for manoeuvre is narrowing. He needs convincing results and performances to put speculation about his future to rest, starting with the next two matches.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
AJX

AJX

Conference League

22 Oct 2026

ATA

ATA

ATA

ATA

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

FRC

FRC