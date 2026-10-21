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Kolasinac AtalantaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Atalanta: Kolasinac suffers rectus femoris strain – how many matches will he miss?

Atalanta
S. Kolasinac
Serie A

The defender was injured in the defeat to AC Milan.

Atalanta will be without Sead Kolasinac for the next two weeks. Tests on the Bosnian defender this morning revealed a low-grade strain of the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh, according to ANSA.

  • Debutant Relja Obric replaced Kolasinac in the 20th minute away at AC Milan on Sunday. Kolasinac has already begun his rehabilitation. He is expected to miss Thursday's match against Ajax, as well as the matches against Frosinone, Fiorentina and Parma.

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