Asanele Velebayi on the scrutiny that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs - 'It can keep you going strong... but it can also break you down'
- Kaizer Chiefs on X
The weight of the jersey
Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi has opened up about the unique challenges that come with representing one of Africa’s most iconic sporting brands. Since making his high-profile move from Cape Town Spurs, the youngster has had to adapt quickly to the relentless spotlight that follows the Amakhosi.
Addressing the media ahead of a crucial Betway Premiership clash against Durban City, the attacker admitted that the scale of the club creates an atmosphere unlike any other in South African football.
Speaking about the double-edged sword of expectations at Naturena, Velebayi explained: “I think it’s so different because this is a big brand. It's also positive in a way that it can keep you going strong if you have a good game, but it can also break you down. I don't really want to focus more on that.”
His comments highlight the mental fortitude required to survive at a club where every touch is scrutinised by millions of supporters across the country.
- Backpagepix
Blocking out the noise
With Chiefs subject to heavy criticism following a string of inconsistent results, the pressure from the stands and media has reached a fever pitch. However, Velebayi is determined to maintain a professional distance from the external narrative to ensure his development remains on track.
The winger, who arrived alongside Luke Baartman after a prolonged transfer saga, insists that his primary focus remains on his individual contributions and tactical execution during matchdays.
The former Urban Warriors star is adamant that he cannot allow the opinions of pundits or fans to dictate his form on the pitch.
“For me, the first thing is to control what I do on the field. I don't really like to pay much attention to what's being said outside,” Velebayi observed, signalling a mature approach to the often-toxic atmosphere that can surround the Glamour Boys during difficult periods of the season.
- Backpage
A supportive internal culture
Despite the external noise, Velebayi credits the internal environment at Naturena for helping him settle into his new surroundings. While the club's prestigious history can be daunting, he describes a workplace that is surprisingly nurturing for young talent.
He believes the transition from a relegated Cape Town Spurs side to the pinnacle of the domestic game was made significantly easier by the conduct of his new teammates and the technical staff under the current leadership.
“I think it's a good environment and also welcoming. Not only from outside but us as players as well, the staff, just everyone. I think it’s also a good environment to grow into.”
For the Amakhosi faithful, they will hope this positive internal energy eventually translates into the silverware they so desperately crave.
- Backpage
What's next for Velebayi and Chiefs
The very first thing on the agenda is to put an end to a run of four defeats in a row across all competitions when they face Durban City on Sunday in a league encounter.
After that Chiefs face Magesi the following weekend, ahead of the upcoming international break.
If they can go into that break of the back of two wins in a row then the noise around the club will be much more positive than it is now and Kaizer Motaung Jnr's stated aim of qualifying for CAF competition will be closer to fruition.