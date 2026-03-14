Asanele Velebayi on the scrutiny that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs - 'It can keep you going strong... but it can also break you down'

Kaizer Chiefs winger Asanele Velebayi has opened up about the unique challenges that come with representing one of Africa’s most iconic sporting brands. Since making his high-profile move from Cape Town Spurs, the youngster has had to adapt quickly to the relentless spotlight that follows the Amakhosi.

Addressing the media ahead of a crucial Betway Premiership clash against Durban City, the attacker admitted that the scale of the club creates an atmosphere unlike any other in South African football.

Speaking about the double-edged sword of expectations at Naturena, Velebayi explained: “I think it’s so different because this is a big brand. It's also positive in a way that it can keep you going strong if you have a good game, but it can also break you down. I don't really want to focus more on that.”

His comments highlight the mental fortitude required to survive at a club where every touch is scrutinised by millions of supporters across the country.