Cedric Kaze reacts to Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Motaung Jnr's demands for CAF Champions League football next season 'to finish in the top two would be a miracle'

Kaizer Chiefs are currently sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 17 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who are tied on points.

Despite the uninspiring position which Amakhosi are in, with 12 league games to go before the end of the season, club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr expects the co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef to guide the team to a top-two finish.

“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now and what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak," Motaung Jnr said last week.

“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results; we need results, and they must come quickly; that’s a fact."