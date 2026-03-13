Cedric Kaze reacts to Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Motaung Jnr's demands for CAF Champions League football next season 'to finish in the top two would be a miracle'
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Chiefs' target for Kaze and Ben Youssef
Kaizer Chiefs are currently sixth on the Premier Soccer League standings with 17 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who are tied on points.
Despite the uninspiring position which Amakhosi are in, with 12 league games to go before the end of the season, club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr expects the co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef to guide the team to a top-two finish.
“We know we want to be in the CAF Champions League next year; we have certain targets we set for ourselves, evaluating where we are now and what needs to be done to get there, and trust me, there’s a lot of work being done right now as we speak," Motaung Jnr said last week.
“I understand the frustrations, and people want answers, and it’s about results; we need results, and they must come quickly; that’s a fact."
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Kaze's response to the set target
"I would say that on my part, we believe that to finish in the top three would be an amazing achievement, but to finish in the top two would be a miracle. We are working every day to finish as high on the table as we can," said Kaze, as per SABC Sport.
"Kaizer Chiefs is a big club, but we need to understand expectations. I feel like sometimes the expectations change day to day. We win three games, and they talk about winning the PSL; when we lose one or two games, they are calling to fire the coaches."
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Chiefs legend sees target as unrealistic
Former Amakhosi midfielder Jabu Mahlangu thinks the top-two goal is unrealistic.
“I’m happy to hear the sporting director [Kaizer Jr] being ambitious, talking about how the team still has high hopes to compete against the best on the African continent,” said Mahlangu, as per FARPost.
“But the mandate they have given [the coaches], for me, that’s where I have some worry. Is it realistic? Personally, I don’t think it’s realistic.
“Right now, I think for this season, Chiefs should fight for a top-eight position and then build from there.”
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Kwinika's take on top-two goal
Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has also opened up on the target to play in Africa's elite club competition next term.
“I think it’s a realistic target for us; there are still 12 games to play,” said Kwinika, as per iDiski Times.
“And us getting maximum points in a whole lot of games can give us the opportunity to go back where we want to be, which is meeting our target that we set for the season.
“So, it’s realistic, and it’s a minimum for us, to be honest; if we can’t reach that, then it makes things difficult for us.
“The focus is taking each game as it comes and getting maximum points as much as we can.”