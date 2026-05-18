AS FAR coach Alexandre Santos confident they can turn it around against 'amazing' Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League final second leg
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How the match unfolded
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial first-leg advantage after edging past AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon in the CAF Champions League final.
Things started slowly as both sides struggled to find the cutting edge in the final third, with clear chances at a premium. Brayan León did his best to spark Masandawana into life with some promising runs, yet the finishing touch let them down.
However, a superb free-kick from Aubrey Modiba broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, sending the Chloorkop outfit into the break with a 1-0 lead.
The restart was briefly delayed due to technical issues with VAR, but once play resumed, the home side returned with renewed energy and intensity.
The hosts pushed aggressively in search of an extended lead, forcing Ahmed Tagnaouti into a series of important saves to keep the score line respectable.
Despite the late pressure, the second half failed to produce more goals as AS FAR held firm to secure a hard-earned 1-0 victory.
Watch Aubrey Modiba's stunning free-kick
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Santos accepts individual brilliance led to first-leg loss
Aubrey Modiba proved to be the difference maker on Sunday afternoon, curling home a sensational first-half free-kick that left the visitors with no answer.
Despite the loss, Santos was quick to credit the quality of the strike rather than pointing fingers at his defensive unit, acknowledging that Masandawana possess players capable of match-winning moments.
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, the AS FAR boss reflected on the tactical battle.
“It was tough, very tough and the first half was more than we wanted to close the space, Sundowns is very strong, we did very well.
"We get the ball a lot of times and we made our counter-attacks and transitions very well, we could make better and maybe if we made better the second half was easy,” Santos explained.
“But when we conceded one goal as we conceded was not our fault but it’s the great ability of the player of Sundowns was difficult to control our intention to make more but when we want to make more, we leave space to players like Sundowns.”
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Santos eyes comeback in Morocco
The Moroccan giants face a uphill task to overturn the deficit, but Santos remains bullish about their prospects in the second leg.
He warned that while Sundowns are a continental powerhouse, his side has enough quality to fight back and secure the prestigious trophy in front of their own supporters.
“It’s very difficult and Sundowns when get space it’s one of the amazing teams of this continent and we keep our result to 1-0, we try, we try to but in the end the most important thing is we go to our home to go to confident to get the other result and to make the goal to make title and fight until the end that’s our intention,” the coach added.
With only a single goal separating the two sides, the stage is set for a dramatic conclusion to the African club season.