Arthur Zwane on AmaZulu beating Kaizer Chiefs to third spot and CAF Confederation Cup qualification - 'You guys think I’m crazy'

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane remains adamant that his side can secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, even as they trail his former employers, Kaizer Chiefs by five points with three games left to play.

Usuthu missed an opportunity to apply maximum pressure after a 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night, but Zwane is refusing to give up on the dream of a top-three finish in the Betway Premiership.

“You guys think I’m crazy,” Zwane told the media with conviction, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

“You know I’ve always been a winner. I don’t compromise, and sometimes when I talk, people think I’m dreaming. But I’ve always been a dreamer. Whenever I dream, I make sure it becomes a reality. That’s who I am.”

The coach believes the nine points still available in the final three matches are enough to bridge the five-point deficit currently separating them from Amakhosi, especially since the sides meet in a CAF qualifying "six-pointer" in Durban on May 16.



